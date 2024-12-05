After closing the tab with Youtube, you can still hear the sound
-
After one of the recent updates, when I turn off the tab with a Youtube video, I can still hear the sound, even though all tabs are closed. I then have to close Vivaldi. Only then can the sound from the previously disabled tab not be heard. Applies to: Android 12
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@helixo
We've fixed the bug and it's available for testing in the Snapshot version of the browser. It'll likely reach the Stable version with the next big update.
-
RadekPilich
Was happening to me recently as well.
The workaround is to stop the playback from notifications remote, no need to close Vivaldi.