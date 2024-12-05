remove duplicate url in workspaces
mnewton Supporters
with 55 url's open in 12 workspaces some are duplicated.
either to mark those workspaces with duplicates or remove them.
also to find high cpu usage url's in workspaces.
either limit page access of high usage.
currently have to close vivaldi and only use when i need it
#duplicates #high usage
#mark high usage
barbudo2005
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101407/remove-duplicate-tabs/2
With this extension, duplicates simply do not occur.