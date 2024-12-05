Prevent scree off/sleep mode while playing music
oHi fellas, o/
Would be great to avoid screen to turn off or system to enter sleep mode while music is playing
or at least if it could be prevented for specified/specific domain name and/or manual defined tab.
I can let crappy 'YouTube' play without any problem (because it's video ?)
but I can't have 'YouTube Music' without that problem.
Not sure if it's Vivaldi or Chromium stuff
and/or if there is a hidden turnaround...
Thanks for the job
Finny'