oHi fellas, o/

Would be great to avoid screen to turn off or system to enter sleep mode while music is playing

or at least if it could be prevented for specified/specific domain name and/or manual defined tab.

I can let crappy 'YouTube' play without any problem (because it's video ?)

but I can't have 'YouTube Music' without that problem.

Not sure if it's Vivaldi or Chromium stuff

and/or if there is a hidden turnaround...

Thanks for the job

--

Finny'