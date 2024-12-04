Translate Could Be Better
PedroVision
- Improve the translate functionality to include a "back translate" panel.
Sometimes a translation doesn't really come out the way you would want. Having an immediate 2verification" would enable more accurate translations.
having to specify to-from languages every time you use the translator is the best way to discourage use
when I "flip" my languages...have the translator automatically highlight what ever is in the source box...that way when I begin typing in the "from" box, the former text is quickly and efficiently disposed of.
I am enjoying Vivaldi web browser...let's work together to make it better and even more useful!
barbudo2005
DeepL:
Said:
DeepLWrite:
Style and Tone:
Said:
Detect language: