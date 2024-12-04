Vivaldi freezes with multiple tabs
Sometimes, when I open many tabs, Vivaldi starts getting freezes and slows dow dramatically - I have to wait few seconds to get a response for scrolling or swapping tab. It might only happen on Linux (I'm using EasyOS), not sure if I encountered such behaviour on Windows. I suspected it's due to RAM clogging up (reopening Vivaldi nor X server restar doesn't work - only proper PC restart), so I was trying to find a solution on Linux's forum. They advised me to use extension such as „the great suspender“, but I thought maybe there is a option in Vivaldi to clear or RAM or something, so I don't have to use extensions.
but I thought maybe there is a option in Vivaldi to clear or RAM or something, so I don't have to use extensions.
Try Enable "Memory Saver":
Hi, make sure Lazy Load Restored Tabs is enabled in Settings General.
If it is disabled Vivaldi has to load all open tabs at start.
About how many tabs we are talking about?
Hibernate Background Tabs from the tab context menu is also helpful at times.
Cheers, mib
@Aaron this one I've got on auto, so I guess it's fine, right?
@mib2berlin I cannot find the Lazy Load, but I assume it's on, because Vivaldi isn't loading all my tabs - just the one I'm in.
The "Hibernate background tabs" option looks promising, I'll try that!
Thanks for an advice guys