How Workspaces are handled as open tabs?
First of a couple of posts.
With respect to how Vivaldi handles Workspaces, my understanding was that they were separate and when not active, didn't take up memory. That doesn't seem to be the case when using tab managers like session buddy or Cluster. They show every tab in every workspace as active? So...when Session Buddy saves a 'Session' it's like 1000 Tabs. My 2nd post will be with respect to vivaldi start up issues but it takes several minutes to start up when I have even a single window 'open' and the only thing I can think of is it's processing every workspace and tab regardless of the number that are in the active workspace. SHOULD workspaces be affecting speed that significantly or at all?
mib2berlin Soprano
@PropTop99
Hi, there are several settings involved in this, they are all enabled by default.
Vivaldi Settings >
General > Lazy Load Restored Tabs = Enabled
General > Always Load Pinned Tabs = Disabled
Tabs > Memory Saver = Automatic
The settings in General stops tabs from loading at start.
The Memory Saver hibernate tabs automatically depends on your RAM usage.
I have a shortcut for Hibernate Inactive Workspaces, you can use the tab context menu instead.
I had Lazy Loading disabled for a test and it need 10 minutes to start a 1000 tab session with 16 GB of RAM.
By the way, the best way to work blasting fast and effective is not to use 1000 tabs.
Cheers, mib
Ok, I've made a couple of changes as per your examples and will try them out.
Also, the only way I'd have 1000 tabs open is if I open 15 Windows and every Workspace has its own window...which I don't. I have workspaces for various work functions, leisure activities, research projects, etc. I thought that was 'better' than trying to save windows as groups of tabs in Session Buddy or Cluster Manager. I'm assuming the way that Vivaldi is handling Workspaces is unusual since extensions that can normally save groups of tabs are confused. Which is why Session Buddy shows '1 Window 947 Tabs'. lol.
mib2berlin Soprano
@PropTop99
Yes, most extensions touch Vivaldi features get/make problems.
Vivaldi use it's own implementation for tabs, workspaces, bookmarks, sessions, the address bar, for example.
Vivaldi is more or less an extension itself on top of Chromium.
Cheers, mib
@PropTop99 Do you actually need to access all 947 tabs at any given time? Anything you don't need instant access to can be bookmarked instead, and obviously bookmarks will require no time at startup. How many of those workspaces should really be bookmark folders? Yes, if you right-click a folder you can open the entire folder at one time, and likewise you can bookmark multiple tabs at the same time if you're not editing the titles.
@sgunhouse said in How Workspaces are handled as open tabs?:
Again, the tabs AREN'T OPEN. Workspaces shouldn't be considered as having open tabs. THAT'S the issue. I thought they were completely 0 overhead when not in use but that doesn't appear to be the case. If you have to open another window and open a group of tabs every time, what's the point of being able to switch between Workspaces?
Made some changes and now there doesn't appear to be a way to get Vivaldi to open at all with my sessions/tabs accessible. Fantastic. I guess I'll try a blank slate and see if I can restore 1000 tabs from Session Buddy and then divide them up into groups so...I don't have to use Workspaces since they don't appear to actually be useful. @#%#!@$%@#$. Thanks for suggestions.
mib2berlin Soprano
@PropTop99
The tabs are open but not loaded if lazy loading is disabled in Settings > General (Default).
Workspaces are added to avoid windows.
If I change to a workspace the tab I leave the workspace is loaded all other not.
If I am back on the startpage or other workspace I use a shortcut to hibernate inactive workspaces.
The overhead change to zero then.
One active group/stack take more the 10 inactive workspaces.
Just get used to it, I don't think one can handle 1000 tabs in tab stacks.
If you can, fine then use tab groups/stacks.
Cheers, mib
I thought I was clear. I have a number of Workspaces with tabs based on particular functions. I DON'T HAVE 1000 TABS IN TAB STACKS OPEN. When I want to look into travel, I change to that Workspace. Because of how VIVALDI handles Workspaces, they just look like open tabs to extensions like Session Buddy. Based on resources, time to startup, etc., it appears that Vivaldi is also handling them like they're all open regardless of the settings. Opening Vivaldi just sucks up CPU and RAM forever. i7/32GB/SSD shouldn't be cranking for ages to start a browser.
Since the advent of v6 Vivaldi has just been a mess and terribly frustrating. Now that I have email, multiple calendars, etc all in Vivaldi I'd like to backup everything so I can move them OFF Vivaldi.
Thanks. I know you've been trying to help. Muchly appreciated but...just doesn't seem to be working.
mib2berlin Soprano
@PropTop99
I can work work with 1200 tabs in 30 workspaces without long loading times, something on your system or the Vivaldi install does this.
Could be an extension, a user report 3 minutes start time using:
"Powerful Pixiv Downloader" and
"Pixiv Fanbox Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi.
But it can be any extension or a third party security software, this happen often after an update of Vivaldi.
I try to help all users here but shouting workspaces doesn't work is simply not true.
Test with 1048 tabs:
Cheers, mib