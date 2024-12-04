I need to edit the 600 url's contained within my Vivaldi. Most of them are old and out of use. So, I downloaded to a Google sheets file, I then edited them and saved them as a csv file, and now attempt to upload them back into Vivaldi. I am getting an error:

"Can't import passwords. Check Vivaldi Passwords - Passwords Edited.csv and make sure that it's formatted correctly. Learn more"

What am I doing wrong? Many Thanks!