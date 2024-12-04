Mass Edit Passwords
-
I need to edit the 600 url's contained within my Vivaldi. Most of them are old and out of use. So, I downloaded to a Google sheets file, I then edited them and saved them as a csv file, and now attempt to upload them back into Vivaldi. I am getting an error:
"Can't import passwords. Check Vivaldi Passwords - Passwords Edited.csv and make sure that it's formatted correctly. Learn more"
What am I doing wrong? Many Thanks!
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@vincej1 The CSV file has a header:
name,url,username,password,note
It needs the header to work.
-
Ok, so if I add those onto my csv file then things should work?