move message from trash to received
-
I accidentally deleted a mail message, which is now in the Trash folder. How can I move it to the Received folder?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
Hi, open the context menu with right click and choose Undelete.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi, open the context menu with right click and choose Undelete.
Hi mib, before posting that is what I tried, without luck. I tried again, no Undelete.
This is what I have in the context menu:
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
Hm, you are in the Trash folder and the mail is selected?
-
you are in the Trash folder and the mail is selected?
Yep.
-
yojimbo274064400
Important
Select the message and then press
Ctrl+
Sto save a copy to your device's storage; if the message is important then also print it.
It is likely the All Messages > Trash folder's filtered view is not correctly reflecting its current state. Right clicking on the folder and selecting Advanced > Rerun Filter for Folder, from pop-up menu, will likely resolve issue but result in loss of the message; same outcome is likely if the message is moved. Should loss of the message occur then restore it from the backup copy made earlier by:
- opening Quick Commands* dialogue; press
F2or
Ctrl+
E
- type
importand select Import from Applications or Files from options shown
- In Import dialogue set:
- From to Mail Files
- Destination Account and Destination Folder to appropriate destination values
- select Choose one or More Files… and select the backup file
- select Start Import and then Yes, upload to server
- confirm successful restoration of message
- opening Quick Commands* dialogue; press
-
Select the message and then press Ctrl + S to save a copy to your device's storage
Thanks for the detailed instruction, but the last step failed:
Where can I find the mail status log?
-
yojimbo274064400
Select envelope icon shown in status bar and then Log tab as highlighted below; if status bar is not shown press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Sto toggle its visibility.
If the log lacks required detail then go to Settings, type the text
biscuitand change the *Log Level from Warning to Debug.
-
... change the Log Level from Warning to Debug
Well, a small miracle happened. After changing the log level, I ran through the process again that you described below, and lo and behold, the message was restored successfully.
Thanks a lot for your help and perseverance. I have bookmarked this page for future reference.