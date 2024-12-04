[Bug]Date string err while LANG=zh_CN/zh_TW/yue_CN (VB-112128)
Aaron Translator
(VB-112128)
Describe in steps how to reproduce the bug:
- A. Add a date widget on the dashboard;
- B. Switch the system (desktop) language to zh_CN/zh_TW/yue_CN;
- C. Date string error:
- Ca, for zh_CN and zh_TW, the "date" string is followed by a redundant character "秒" (which is the time unit "second").
- Cb, for the yue_CN untranslated date string, "day" is next to "year".
- D. All the above content is also displayed in the tool tip of the date/time widget on the right side of the status bar.
What did you expect to happen:
- Ca, for zh_CN and zh_TW, the extra characters "秒" after the "date" string should be deleted.
- Cb, for yue_CN untranslated date string, there should be a space between "day" and "year".
- D, same as above.
(Note: zh_HK is OK!)
Vivaldi version:
- 7.1.3534.13(sopranos),
- 7.1.3527.3(snapshot),
- 7.0.3495.20 (Stable)
ClockWidget-tooltip:
zh_CN:
zh_TW:
yue_CN:
zh_HK(Correct):
This is a long-standing bug. I discovered the date and time widget just after it came online.
It was later reported by others
@Aaron VB-112128 "Date string err in LANG with zh_CN/zh_TW/yue_CN" - Confirmed.