The download side bar is very cool, but missing
-
The download side bar is very cool, but missing infos that have been standard for decades!
- File size?!!!
- Guestimated download time
- Average speed during / after completed.
- Total download time.
After doing such a great job with the side bar, it's bizarre that these are missing.
-
@Vivadil Just double-click on the divider on bottom of download panel and you get back the information pane.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
-
@mib2berlin said in The download side bar is very cool, but missing:
- Estimated download time?
Oh, yes, this is missing.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
-
@mib2berlin said in The download side bar is very cool, but missing:
What do you think?
Yes, better information is needed.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
It does have estimated download time.
It shows file size.
It also shows speed both during and average speed after finish.
I guess one could just calculate total download time, it's not exactly complicated maths.
The claim that this info has been "standard for decades" is frankly ridiculous.
This for instance is how Firefox shows a finished download:
This is Chrome:
All other Chromium browsers are just variations of this.
So I'd say Vivaldi gives way more info than any other browser already.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG My divider and information pane have gone AWOL.
They are present in a Guest Profile, and in the Stable build.