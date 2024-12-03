Fullscreen
Hello, yesterday i noted one problem with my vivaldi, i can't put videos in fullscreen, it's with all sites, i tested in another browser and it worked normally, if anyone can help me i appreciate so much!!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Yuken Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I tryed now with an visitor profile, and worked! Tysm, but how can i fix that in my profile?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Yuken OK so that means something in your profile breaks this.
Continue the troubleshooting, with disabling extensions and the other stuff.
Turn off all extensions, clear cache+cookies, restart the browser.
No one of this steps works :(, idk what happens to my profile
mib2berlin Soprano
@Yuken
Hi, sometimes it is not enough to disable the extensions.
You can edit the Vivaldi desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions.
This stop extensions to load at start.
If this doesn't help you may have to reset your user profile.
Do you use the Vivaldi sync feature?
Cheers, mib
Tysm for your help, but i tryed right now to disable again the extensions, it don't worked too.
Yes, i use the sync feature.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Yuken
It depends on your workflow what to do now, I have all my tabs as bookmarks so I don't care about open tabs for example.
Open Help > About to check where your profile folder "Default" is located on your system.
Move this folder to a save place, start Vivaldi close all tabs and delete the default bookmarks if you don't need them.
Start sync.
Test the fullscreen mode.
You can copy some important files and folder from your "backup" as you need, history for example.