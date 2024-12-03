distorted view of extensions
Hello everyone, please tell me, most extensions distort their appearance, which makes it less readable, how can this be fixed?
Pesala Ambassador
@myfreedrop Please upload images to the forum using the last icon on the message reply toolbar. Prtscr does not allow hot-linking.
@Песала I have sent two screenshots, they show that two different extensions are distorted, how can this be solved?
@myfreedrop
Hi, what do you mean with distorted?
@mib2berlin When the extension window pops up, it doesn't open completely, it seems like it's launched in a separate window and it's hidden a little less than half and it turns out that it distorts the actual view. In the photo you can see that the right part is hidden a little, do you know what I mean?
@myfreedrop
Strange, do you open with Ctrl+Shift+E ?
It should open in a tab not a new window, try to open
chrome://extensions
Some user add this page as web panel, this is handy if you use it often.
@mib2berlin I understand what you mean, but it's extremely inconvenient. I really like the browser, but this moment is like a fly in the ointment
mib2berlin Soprano
@myfreedrop
Something on your system does this, I bet it is another extension messed up the page.
Depends on how many extensions you use it can take a while to find out which one.
I would disable all, restart Vivaldi, enable one, restart Vivaldi and test.
If
chrome://extensionspage work add a bookmark.
You can even create a command chain add a shortcut and/or an icon for it.
@mib2berlin I have tried this more than once, all without changes. New profile, reinstallation of a clean browser does not help. This problem is observed on all cryptocurrency wallets that I use (and I use many). You can install it yourself and see for yourself that this problem occurs when connecting the wallet to any site
@mib2berlin this situation happens exactly when you try to connect to the wallet to the site, and it can be any site and any wallet
@myfreedrop
I remember a thread about these extensions, was it you?
Many Chrome extensions doesn't work in Vivaldi some even harm user data, crash Vivaldi or cause other strange errors.
No Chrome extension developer test in Vivaldi, they simply don't care.
@mib2berlin no, I have never written on the forum before, I thought that the problems would be solved over time, but after more than a year it persists. I do not argue that some applications can conflict with themselves and cause harm, but I tried to install one application at a time and the problem remains at the same level, so I do not know what to do in this situation and therefore decided to write