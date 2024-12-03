Background Image for Speed Dial Page not found after update
Hi, I used a background image for the speed dial page, actually quite a simple one (a reddish-peach texture color) and after the last update when I checked the quick settings Background Images I saw new ones. I was just browsing some different images, then I chose a different one, but when I went back to the settings, my default image wasn't there anymore. I'm pretty sure it was a default image on the list in the last version, is that recoverable?
mib2berlin Soprano
@allanfelipebr
Hi, the update from 6.9 to 7.0 changed the default themes.
If you customized a default theme it got reset.
I had to change the background image too but Vivaldi remember it.
Now I use a new theme edited from the Human theme.
@allanfelipebr Next time, please create a own theme with your desired background image, such setting will not be touched by future updates.
I use by default and update proof, the same wallpaper of my desktop.
Yes, it was the Human theme! I could download the image again, thanks. Now I did an "Export Theme..." and I'm safe
mib2berlin Soprano
@allanfelipebr
My themes folder.
Cheers, mib
One for each mood, day of the week or something like that?
Good
The usual way after someone edited and created a own theme, just to have a backup.