Vivaldi browser crashes due to sync setting
I was out of my desktop for about a month, and when I launched a browser, it opened for about 2 seconds with a pop-up window saying, "sync is off," which caused the problem. I uninstalled and reinstalled the browser to get the same result. The browser is crashing and being closed.
Does anyone know what to do?
mib2berlin Soprano
@rzel2000
Hi, reinstall doesn't help in most cases, the user profile is the culprit.
What did you do with the sync window, dismiss?
Iirc the window show "Go to sync settings" which you can do or cancel.
"Cancel" or "Go to Setting" does not help. The window is closed within 2 sec.
mib2berlin Soprano
@rzel2000
Then your profile is broken, no idea how this can happen if you do nothing for a month.
Move your profile folder "Default" to a save place, Vivaldi create a new clean one at next start.
The folder is in App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data
You can use sync to get the important data back, bookmarks, passwords and many settings.
If needed you can copy over other files like History back from your old folder.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I solved the problem by physically going to each folder of Vivaldi that has the "cache" name in it and deleting all content.
mib2berlin Soprano
@rzel2000
Interessting, nice you get it working without wipe your profile.
Maybe clean up caches in Vivaldi too to get it in a clean state.
It's always a good idea to backup your profile anyway.
Cheers, mib