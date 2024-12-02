I just switched to Win 10 and it is working fine apparently.

I have the latest Vivaldi release.

1st issue:

Vivaldi won't play audio on Rumble. Edge plays the same rumble video with audio fine.

2nd issue:

In Vivaldi I'm getting an error on some streaming sites:

"The media playback was aborted due to a corruption problem or because the media used features your browser did not support."

The same sites stream fine in Edge.

I tried these using Vivaldi in Linux and there was no problem there but I don't know how to solve this on Win 10.

I searched for other reports of this but didn't find them (here and elsewhere.)

I'd appreciate help resolving this on Win10.

Thanks in advance.