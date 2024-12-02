#4 Léonie Watson – For a Better Web
brucelawson Vivaldi Team
In this podcast series, Bruce interviews people from across different communities and industries who, in their own way, are fighting for a better web. In this episode, Bruce’s guest is Léonie Watson, accessibility advocate, co-chair of W3C WebApps Working Group, and Chair of the Board of Directors at W3C. They dive into Léonie’s journey from […]
@brucelawson Thanks for this podcast on Web #Accessibility!
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@brucelawson I just finished listening to this. It's great! Thank you for sharing.