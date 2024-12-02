Settings preset for non-power-users
SaguaroBoxer Supporters
Show a radio button for "Default UI" and "Simple UI" on startup. "Simple UI" configures settings (below) to make Vivaldi feel familiar to Chrome users. With this feature, I can finally recommend Vivaldi to my friends and family, especially my aging parents who deserve privacy.
The settings for "Simple UI" would include:
- Menu icon style: Menu icon
- For tab look and feel:
- Interface density: Compact (for attached tab)
- Interface zoom: 115%
- Display close button: Permanently
- Tab handling: Ignore double click
- Hide status bar
- Save files to default location without asking
- Allow search suggestions in address field
- Panel is collapsed by default (maybe that's already the case)
- Anything else I missed?
Pesala Ambassador
@SaguaroBoxer This is a non-starter. Ask 100 people and you will get a 100 different answers as to what a Simple UI configuration would look like.
A request for a Vivaldi Lite version has been made before.
There is already some flexibility in the Welcome to Vivaldi setup screens.
vivaldi://welcome
SaguaroBoxer Supporters
@Pesala No. 90 of 100 will want it like Chrome. This takes nothing away from you, as a power user. Knock it off the reply-guy bullshit, bruh, unless you want Brave to dominate Vivaldi.
Pesala Ambassador
@SaguaroBoxer Don’t shoot the messenger. I am just telling you as it is. I have been following feature requests for years before the current iteration of the Feature Request forum was opened in February 2018.