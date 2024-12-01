Connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost
Here is what happens when I try to post new topic in the forum (clicking on New Topic button)
Needless to say my connection works perfect for all other apps, only Vivaldi generates some nonsense errors. I have to restart the Vivaldi to overcome this error.
What is more funny, your forum works in all other browsers but not in Vivaldi. Isn't it funny?
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, I write with Vivaldi and I write very often, no issues.
I know this message, it appears for me if I enable my VPN service for example but I simply ignore it and work further.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost:
I know this message, it appears for me if I enable my VPN service for example but I simply ignore it and work further.
Sometimes it cannot be skipped, and I cannot start a new topic without browser restart. So maybe you can ignore it for a simple reply, but not for topic start.