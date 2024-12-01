Font Awesome icon not rendering in tab title
As you can see in the screenshot, Vivali does not render the Font Awesome icon in the tab's title.
All other browsers I have do this (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, Safari - in random order)
Can this be fixed please.
My Vivaldi version: 7.0.3495.20 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Thanks,
Marc
Pathduck
@MrMacvos Hi, do you have an example?
I found this demo site, it works fine here on Win10:
https://gauger.io/fonticon/
Maybe different on MacOS though.
@Pathduck No, that link shows an unicode icon, not a Font Awesome tag.
But I tested it again with the latest versions of the browsers, and none of them renders the icon tag.
So, I will have to change something on my side....