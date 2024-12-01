Creating a queer support campaign
-
Please tell me how to create a mass queer campaign for queer people with support votes?
-
@milkis I think like this:
Create a blog article on such campaign in EN and RU language
Post text with some important key statements of this campaign and link to blog article on Vivaldi.social (Mastodon)
Ask people in Mastodon post to be a multiplier and share/repost
-
@DoctorG, thank u!
You have a matrix?
-
@milkis No.
Why?
I am useing XMPP (Gajim)
[email protected]
-
@DoctorG said in Creating a queer support campaign:
Why?
We could discuss the topics themselves, rather than communicating through the forum.
-