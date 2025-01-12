Suggestions To Improve The Experience
A few things that I've thought would improve the experience
One thing that's bothered me is how my sent emails don't seem to add to the thread in most of the views like they do in gmail. another is that I wasn't able to update the custom folders when I made changes in gmail without removing my account and re-connecting it
As for the threads, I'm not sure if I'm missing something, but having the newest email, sent or received, furthest embedded in threads is inconvenient. I'd love to be able to see the newest as the first & leftmost, with the older ones deeper in the thread.
Also the lack of emoji support with a right click is strange.
Love having all accounts, but I find it inconvenient that when I search while the "all accounts" is highlighted, nothing comes up even with all the same display settings, but when i click the actual account it does show up. kinda defeats the purpose imo.
The last thing that bothers me is when I'm in the top most folder for the inbox, if I drag to sort into a custom folder, I've always had to do it twice to actually move the email
Regardless though, I've definitely loved the browser so far. Even more customization options would be lovely
ModEdit: Title
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@adekn Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
There is an optional column
Date (Threaded)that can be turned on. Right-click the Date column, this will display a menu with the already displayed columns. Click
Date (Threaded)to add it. See if that will help.
As for emojis, sites like Emojipedia and Emojihub, can be added as a Web Panel. That's how I access emojis for e-mail.
Here are some helpful links for new members: