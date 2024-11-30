Removing the Tabs Title Bar
Hey all, i think i have a unique case as i can't find much about it online, but i am trying to completely get rid of the Tabs title bar, Basically where it says " Bento" etc, it takes up too much space and i would just rather have it be a thumbnail without the title.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@OhHim I don’t have the time right now, but generally: Inspect UI and find out the selector for the title, remove it with
display: none. Afterwards maybe try to center the thumbnail or something. Don’t think it will look good, you will have loads of unused space in the tab header.
