VPN not working with Vivaldi
-
I am using vivaldi on arch. I am connected to surfshark vpn via openvpn. But looks like vivaldi traffic is not going through vpn. So basically, if i check my ip, its still non-vpn ip.
I don't see this issue on either firefox or zen browser.
What could be the issue here ?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@muzammilif
Hi, please check this with other Chromium browsers, Firefox/Zen is completely different.
Do you use an extension to connect or at system level?
I use CyberGhost VPN via openvpn on system level and this work.
-
fredallas Supporters
Hello @muzammilif
I have come across with something similar, but it happens to me with different apps. If I open the program/app first and then connect the VPN, it takes some minutes for the program/app to recognize there is a VPN connection enabled. Looks like the program/app remains connected to non-VPN connection for some reason.
Do you connect the VPN first and then open Vivaldi?
Thanks,
Fred D.
-
Aaron Translator
@muzammilif
Try:
vivaldi --proxy-server="socks5://127.0.0.1:1079" %U
-
@mib2berlin, system wide. I have tried via both openvpn and wireguard.
@fredallas, tried both scenarios. Opening vivladi first and then connecting and first connecting and then opening vivaldi. Neither works
@Aaron, hmm.. this doesn't work. But I believe, for it to work, i must start socks proxy on localhost port 1079. Right ?
-
Doesn't look like vivaldi specific issue. Same behavior with other chromium browser brave also.
-
Issue Fixed by setting the below:
echo "net.ipv4.ip_forward=1" | sudo tee -a /etc/sysctl.conf echo "net.ipv6.conf.all.forwarding=1" | sudo tee -a /etc/sysctl.conf sudo sysctl -p