unit/currency convertor convertor in quick commands
hey vivaldi, great browser... appreciate all the features you've been adding. i love the calculator in quick commands but how many years or decades will it take to add a unit/currency convertor ? i dont know how many people use a calender or mail in browser and i do use the notes thing but please, just add this simple thing
barbudo2005
derDay Supporters
@uchuman
the sites mentioned by barbudo2005 can also added as a sidepanel
@barbudo2005 @derDay thanks for the workaround