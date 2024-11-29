Speed dial icon
-
Is there a way to configure a speed dial to have an icon?
All my speed dials have a blue square
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@tvr4
Hi, change the size to small or list in Settings > Startpage.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Small is too difficult to see on my phone.
I need to use medium
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@tvr4
You can set the user interface zoom to 110-115% for example but this resize the whole UI.
Create a feature request in https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests
You can search for existing feature requests on a user page, I cant find an existing request for your needs there.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=speed dial&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=