Unable to create mail filter
This has been going on a long time. I try to create a mail filter, but when I save an error pops up saying "unable to create filter at this time".
I have ad and tracking protection disabled. I have ghostery and violent monkey whitelisted for the site.
Does the issue persist when creating a filter in a new filter set; to create a new filter set select Settings > Filters > Actions > Add filter set? If it does then consider sending a message to Vivaldi for support with webmail via the Send us a message link towards foot of Troubleshooting issues in Vivaldi Webmail | Vivaldi Browser Help page.
Hello @paul1149
I understand you are getting an error while creating mail filter in Vivaldi Webmail, not Vivaldi Mail, is that correct?
There are two ways of creating mail filters in Vivaldi Webmail, one is from Settings -> Filters, and the other one is directly from an email. Have you tried both options? This link will give you the steps for both https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/webmail-filters/
Let me know how it goes.
Regards,
Fred D.
@yojimbo274064400 , @fredallas
I don't know what happened, but now I can create the filter both through Settings and through the "create filter" action in the toolbar. Nothing changed here. Maybe it was a temporary server blip.
Thanks.