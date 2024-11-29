Solved Friday poll: mobile Start Page customization
Howdy!
It's Friday and you know what that means. Time for a new poll! This week's question is a multiple choice question about the Start Page on mobile and how much you've customized it.
Hop over to vivaldi.net to cast your vote!
Have a great weekend y'all!
Time for the results.
80% of you have changed at least one thing on the Start Page on your mobile devices.
60% have changed the size of Speed Dials.
48% have updated the background image.
44% have added custom Speed Dial groups.
20% have enabled Top Sites.
Now it's time to hop over to Vivaldi.net to cast your vote on the new poll.
Aaron Translator
Yes, I have changed the Speed Dial size.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@jane-n said in Friday poll: mobile Start Page customization:
Have a great weekend y'all!
Did you suddenly morph into a Texan?
Like a Japanese cowboy or a brother on skates
Like a blizzard in Georgia or a train runnin' late
Ween - Japanese Cowboy
J/k have a good one
iqaluit Supporters
Yes, list view, custom dark color background, several Speed dials. No top sites.
@jane-n So far looks like all but 1 person changed the speed dial size.
@jane-n, using Vivaldi mobile only for occasional consults and searches, all I set was another Wallpaper and dark mode.
@Pathduck
A clear sign that it was time to log off for the weekend.
