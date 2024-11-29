Hi

I am having problems with one account. Sometimes it has issues receiving and sometimes it has issue sending. It feels a bit random.

The latest is one recipient it not sending to:

Email adress (SMTP) rejected recipients: - one mail address-

I searched here on the forum and have just deleted the Browsing data and restarted. I noticed that the message is still stuck in the Outbox.

The log:

00:57:32.939 error [Mail - outbox] Failed to send: Rejected recipients: -email receiver address-