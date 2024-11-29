Not able to send to one recipient
paaljoachim
Hi
I am having problems with one account. Sometimes it has issues receiving and sometimes it has issue sending. It feels a bit random.
The latest is one recipient it not sending to:
Email adress (SMTP) rejected recipients: - one mail address-
I searched here on the forum and have just deleted the Browsing data and restarted. I noticed that the message is still stuck in the Outbox.
The log:
00:57:32.939 error [Mail - outbox] Failed to send: Rejected recipients: -email receiver address-
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS this is not a Vivaldi issue as the SMTP server is rejecting the recipient; not Vivaldi. To confirm this try sending to the rejected recipient from another email client.
To stop Vivaldi from trying to re-send the message delete it from All Messages > Outbox