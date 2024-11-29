Outgoing password missing
- How did this happen?
- It happened on all my accounts, which are non-Vivaldi accounts: how is that possible?
- For my non-Vivaldi accounts there is a field to fill in that password, but there is no field for the Vivaldi account, as the screenshot shows. So how can I resolve it for my Vivaldi mail account?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
Hi, you have OAuth enabled, this disable the "simple" password login.
Cheers, mib
you have OAuth enabled, this disable the "simple" password login
Thanks mib, unchecking it shows the fields. That answers my question #3.
How about questions 1 and 2?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
Ah sorry, the default is OAuth disabled so i have no idea why it switch to enabled for you.