Url/search box always visible
How can the url/search box remain visible all the time?
It disappears when the page scrolls which means I have to scroll up then back down to see the tabs
mib2berlin Soprano
@tvr4
Hi, enable "Show toolbars while scrolling" in Settings > Appearance & Themes should do this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks. I will try that
@tvr4, I put the searchbar with my main search engine as widget in the mobile homescreen. There is now a bar "Search with Vivaldi" instead of the one from Google.
@Catweazle great idea.
I deleted the Google one because it was so annoying
How did you setup the vivaldi search?
@tvr4, look in the widgets, there must be probably also one from Vivaldi. Alternatively add the search engine as PWA to create the widget.
The default search engine is the same as in desktop, if you use sync.
@Catweazle I see the vivaldi search widget
What is PWA ?
@Catweazle That's cool. I need to look at that.
Thanks!