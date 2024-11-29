All workspaces empty when I switch between them
For a few days now, I have had the problem that all workspaces are emptied when I switch between them. I open 3 tabs in one workspace, switch to another and then all other workspaces are back to 0 tabs.
I don't remember changing any settings or installing any extensions at the time.
Before I report a bug: does anyone know this phenomenon?
mib2berlin Soprano
@deelite
Hi, I use workspaces all day, I cant reproduce this.
Extensions can stop working or cause issues after an update of Vivaldi, this can happen any time.
I would disable all extensions, restart Vivaldi and test this.
Next step would be to create a second profile, create a new Profile, close all tabs and test.
Cheers, mib