Suddenly no sound in default profile
angela2004
Hi,
yesterday Vivaldi crashed. I can't remember for certain if the problems started then or not, but I suspect it. In any case the sound on certain sites (X, Amazon Prime) stopped working. Sites like YouTube work fine. I tried to update Vivaldi, which didn't help. Playing the video in a guest profile works.
Is there a way to fix the profile? I'd hate to reset it.
Thanks.
Best wishes,
Angela
angela2004
Ok, so apparently the issue isn't with the profile but with the tab. If I open the site in a new tab, audio works.
Any way to fix the tab? I've got a lot of tabs open.