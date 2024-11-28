after today's 7 upgrade using 50% cpu
-
This is an intel macbook pro running sonoma. It has 32gigs of ram for i9 and radeon gpu
This is our test site. I recommend NOT loading it without adblocking:
link removed
Activity monitor shows vivaldi helper using 50-60% cpu constantly while also kicking the fan to high. This is extremely unusual.
I use only two extensions:
uBlock Origin [defaults]
FastestVPN (socks5).
Will reverting to a prior version corrupt profile data (like firefox would)?
modedit: link to pirate streaming site removed