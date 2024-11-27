"change case" for text fields missing
-
hothamwater
When editing in a text field in other browsers, Chrome included, there is a context menu and edit menu option to change case i.e. lower case, upper, sentence, initial caps. Is this in Vivaldi, and if not, why not?
-
haneyeumaksim
ammmmmmmmmmm expmple site is?
may be javascript or some in system but vivaldi is 1
OOOO
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Sounds like an extension. I don't think this is default in any browser, unless it's specific to MacOS.