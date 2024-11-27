@mib2berlin on my 7.0 / Windows 11 I added a webpanel with my blog address and that did not sync to my 7.0 & 7.1 on Linux.

The i added a web panel with heise.de on Debian 12 Linux and nothing synced to Windows 11 7.0+7.1.

The web panels do not appear on panel bar of other Vivaldis.

I do not know what and where you see the added web panels on all devices.

Or do you mean that synced tabs and their webpanels are liste in Windows panel?