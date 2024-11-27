Web panels doesnt sync
Has turned on "Apps" in sync settings, but my webpanels not being synced to my laptop (Windows). So all my web panels on my Mac doesnt show up on my windows laptop.
version 7.0.3495.18 (Stable channel) (amd64) on my Mac
version 7.0.3495.18 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on my windows laptop
@pgaa Sync of panel (webpanel) is not implemented yet.
Ok, I thought it was when I read this thread https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24459/sync-web-panels/22?lang=nb&page=2
mib2berlin Soprano
@pgaa
Hi, it is but I am not sure about MacOS.
@mib2berlin For me the webpanels are not synced, tested with 7.0 and 7.1 Vivaldi between Linux Debian, Ubuntu and Windows 11.
@DoctorG
Hm, tested this again adding YT as panel on Linux and wupp, it appear on Windows with 7.0.
@mib2berlin on my 7.0 / Windows 11 I added a webpanel with my blog address and that did not sync to my 7.0 & 7.1 on Linux.
The i added a web panel with heise.de on Debian 12 Linux and nothing synced to Windows 11 7.0+7.1.
The web panels do not appear on panel bar of other Vivaldis.
I do not know what and where you see the added web panels on all devices.
Or do you mean that synced tabs and their webpanels are liste in Windows panel?
@DoctorG said in Web panels doesnt sync:
Or do you mean that synced tabs and their webpanels are liste in Windows panel?
Yes.
@mib2berlin OK.
We can see what is used on other synced devices but can not get it easily onto current device – UI appearance is not synced.
@DoctorG
Yes, the same in the other thread about workspaces sync.
They are in the sync system but not in sync.
So its in sync, but it doesnt work. I guess it should works since it was a request in "Desktop Feature Requests" and its marks Done.. Thats my conclusion
@pgaa
As I mentioned, you can open any panel from other devices.
This was not possible at all before they are added to the sync system but if you delete one on one device this is not reflected to other devices.
No idea who mark the request thread as DONE, it is not.
I have just installed Vivaldi as I wanted to move away from Arc and I read there was a sync option. I am using a windows and mac computer but syncing my workspaces with the quick tabs isn't working.
@joerim The panel is not updated, that is not implemented, but the sync data contains panels of each device (check the Window panel).
I see the panels of my two Linux installs.
@DoctorG Ah yes, I see now. Thank you! I will try things and see what works best for me.