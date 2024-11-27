How change bookmark font size or self font?
-
Hi guys,
today when I try to install some new font and restart my PC I find Vivaldi browser bookmarks now show with very very small font size like 5 or 4 ? and even unreadable …
I cant find font setting for bookmarks in Vivaldi setting. What should I do now?
And this also affected the font of the browser itself and the address bar, but less so.
-
@myrez No internal setting in Vivaldi.
Only with a UI CSS modification.
.bookmark-bar { font-size: 100% !important; }
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@myrez
Hi, there is no setting to change font size for the VIvaldi UI, some things use the system fonts, menus for example.
Is it changed in the bookmark panel or page too?
-
@DoctorG said in How change bookmark font size or self font?:
@myrez No internal setting in Vivaldi.
Only with a UI CSS modification.
.bookmark-bar { font-size: 100% !important; }
@mib2berlin said in How change bookmark font size or self font?:
@myrez
Hi, there is no setting to change font size for the VIvaldi UI, some things use the system fonts, menus for example.
Is it changed in the bookmark panel or page too?
so how this happen for me ? i just install Noto google font in my windows.
and now this happen.
yeah bookmark panel , bookmark bar, address bar, tab title, change
but general vivaldi setting is ok
-
@myrez The browser uses for the UI Segoe UI, system ui font and any sans-serif;
My Windows has Noto Sans installed and that does not affect Vivaldi.
Please check in Windows fonts if you have Noto Sans installed!