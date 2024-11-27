Passwords are not synchronized
-
Passwords are not synchronized. The video shows that there is a problem with password synchronization - time is not updated (as when synchronizing another)
VideoScreenshot
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@intersk
Hi, work for me, please check to open vivaldi://sync-internals.
Passwords should be green and running, if it is grey something is wrong in your profile.
I had the same problem, the only solution is to reinstall Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Passwords are not synchronized:
I had the same problem, the only solution is to reinstall Vivaldi.
I've already reinstalled Vivaldi. I deleted and installed the program again, logged into and out of my account. In the evening I will try to do as you say