Manual focus was lost when option `Foucus Address Bar on New Tab` is disabled
Thx for the great work on Vivaldi!
Just upgrade from ancient version to the latest.
A werid bug hit me, when
Foucus Address Bar on New Taboption in Tabs is disabled, if you open a new tab and press address bar to input anything immediately, the virtual keyboard will show and hide. (reproduced on serveral device)
It looks like some
addressBar.focusable = falsecode are executing after like 50ms or 100ms delay, which is really annoying.
System: Android 14
Device: Xiaomi 13 Pro
Vivaldi Version: 7.0.3505.87
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Please file a bug report about this issue on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.
Let me know the bug number (VAB-#####), so I can follow up.
It's VB-111987, thx for your notice.
Have a nice day !