Can the simple scroll bar be applied to third-party websites? It's a great feature, but it's a pity that it can't be applied to third-party websites.
The above content is translated using Google Translate. Please forgive me if there are any inappropriate sentences.
@wudong9 You can use extension Stylus
Add for all webpages
a User CSS style
/* width */ ::-webkit-scrollbar { width: 5px !important; } /* Track */ ::-webkit-scrollbar-track { background: #f1f1f1 !important; } /* Handle */ ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { background: #888 !important; } /* Handle on hover */ ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:hover { background: #555 !important; }
@DoctorG That’s not how you set scrollbars these days, only two scrollbar colors and width are needed ☛ https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_scrollbars_styling. Vivaldi’s simple scrollbars have a transparent track though, therefore the visibility of the thumb on varying backgrounds would not be guaranteed. You would need Javascript to calculate the lightness of the background of the page and act on it dynamically. This is not exceptionally hard to do, but the added code you have to run isn’t worth it in my opinion.