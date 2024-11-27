Bug: drop-down menu in the settings of some add-ons is black
The "Keep Typed Text After Searching" option is unchecked after re-entering the settings window.
If "Panel->Panel Position" is set to "Left Side", the drop-down menu in the settings of some add-ons is black, for example, the SingleFile add-on.
But if the Vivaldi window is not maximized, the drop-down menu is visible correctly.
Pesala Ambassador
@duzers @DoctorG said in What is the status of VB (=already reported bug/issue)?:
Duplicate of VB-102552 "'Keep Typed Text After Searching' setting gets reset after restart" - Confirmed, no dev assigned.
@duzers Next time, please, create a thread with useful title, so helpers can easily see what a issue is about.
Which Vivaldi-Version?
Which Operating System and version?
Do you had tested unset Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration and restarted?
Do you use any settings in page vivaldi:flags?
@duzers Works for me 7.0.3495.18 Win 11 23H2
See
Which Vivaldi-Version?
Which Operating System and version?
Do you had tested unset Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration and restarted?
Do you use any settings in page vivaldi:flags?
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.18 (Stable channel) (64-bit) - Clean install.
Windows 10 22H2 19045.5131
I tested without Hardware Acceleration, has no effect.
Clean install, without any changes in flags.
@duzers Which CPU and GPUs are on your PC?
Latest GPU driver is from chip manufacturer website?
Do you have special optimisation settings in your GPU's settings panel?
@DoctorG AMD Ryzen 5900X, GTX 1070 WINDFORCE OC 8G (rev. 1.0)
I use 456.71 because all newer don't work well with dual monitors.
Yes.
@duzers The AMD processor has no internal GPU, if it has one, please disable in BIOS and restart.
If you reset optimisation settings for gaming etc. and restart, does it work again?
if you connect only one monitor, is the rendering of dropdown ok?
@DoctorG Without second monitor is OK.
I will check the driver settings when reinstalling the system in the future.
@DoctorG It's fine when I move Vivaldi to the second monitor.
@duzers Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I hope internal dev team and internal testers can check this.