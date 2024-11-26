Export Calendar views as PDF
TeeKneeTieKnee
Hi,
Is there a way to Export a view (Daily, Weekly, Monthly) in the Calendar as a PDF.
The built-in option of 'Capture Page' can be a quick approach.
However I'd like to have some sort of printable option.
Any feedback is appreciated.
@TeeKneeTieKnee Printing has been on our to-do list for a long while but there have always been higher priority things to handle first.
You can, as you point out, export the calendar view as a photo using page capture but that is far from ideal.
I hope we can get to this soon but I can not give any likely time for when it might be.
Kv. Eggert
@TeeKneeTieKnee You could technically get to the html for the calendar but it is not a simple process, and with styling mixed with the rest of the UI I'm very sceptical it could give good results.
I'll take a look at gotenberg and see if it might be useful for simplifying the task of adding a print option, thanks for the pointer.
Kv. Eggert
ps. Nice username you have
You should be able to print as PDF… Select the pdf print driver and it should give you the same option as regular print dialogue.
@eggert OFF TOPIC
Any idea when printing will be available for iOS ? Even if it’s just print to file (PDF)?
@eggert said in Export Calendar views as PDF:
ps. Nice username you have
@greybeard
doesn't seem to work on my end
even Ctrl+P doesn't work in the calendar
@TeeKneeTieKnee
What about ‘Selecting’ the calendar only, print or Ctrl+P and choosing advanced(?) options at the bottom then select ‘Selection Only’?
Is that a workaround?
Sorry not on a pc at this time, using my iPad and can’t test.
TeeKneeTieKnee
@greybeard
I thought that could work, however as soon as you try to select/click anywhere on the calendar the dialog pop-up shows to add an event/task.
Using Ctrl-A to select all doesn't work either
Additionally, navigating to the following in the menu (while calendar open):
Vivaldi icon > File > Print
The 'Print' option is greyed out/disabled
Thanks for the suggestions!
@greybeard Sorry, I'm not involved with the iOS development and I have not heard anything about printing. Not to say it isn't coming soon, I just don't know.
I thought that could work, however as soon as you try to select/click anywhere on the calendar the dialog pop-up shows to add an event/task.
Just on this one aspect, there is a setting for 'Click on Time Slot Should' which is presumably set to 'Create New Event' (the default?) but which you can change to 'Select Period'.
That would allow using built-in Page Capture mechanism to save as .png or .jpeg which is a rather clumsy way to get some way to what you want.
I've long wished that the Page Capture mechanism offered a direct 'Save as .pdf' option but, in Windows, I use the last freeware version of FastStone Capture (5.3) from PortableApps to overcome the omission.
@eggert Many Thanks for your quick and kind reply. It is something "I" could really use.
Oh Well...