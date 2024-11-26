Solved Browser Choice Alliance
-
Himmelssheriff99 Supporters Patron
Bringing together Google, Opera, Vivaldi and others for a common effort for Browser Choice on Windows:
https://browserchoicealliance.org/
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
-
Himmelssheriff99 Supporters Patron
@yngve Thank you, I stumbled upon the News on https://stadt-bremerhaven.de/browser-allianz-fordert-faire-wettbewerbsbedingungen-im-windows-oekosystem/
I didn’t know, there was already a blog post here.
-
Ppafflick locked this topic
-
Ppafflick marked this topic as a question
-
Ppafflick has marked this topic as solved