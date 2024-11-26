Feature request: pinned tabs that transcend worspaces
I have certain tabs that I wish to remain open and pinned regardless of workspace changes. These are tabs containing things such as my task list, calendar, mail, AI chatbot and music. I want those to remain as I navigate different workspaces.
Is there a feature for this that I missed? Or could this be implemented?
Thank you for your consideration.
Ben
mib2berlin Soprano
@Jam1948
Hi, we have a feature request section, there is:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85026/pin-across-workspaces
You can vote for it with the like button in the first post.
It has some user votes but is not tagged from the Vivaldi team as:
NICE TO HAVE
PIPELINE > It is on the todo list
PROGRESS > It is actively wored on
Cheers, mib
Use the panels, instead of tabs, so it's there always regardless of workspaces