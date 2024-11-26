Switch off the rename your tabs feature
Hello everyone,
Is there a way to switch off the ‘Rename your tabs’ feature? I keep renaming my tabs by mistake. As a result, the content of my tabs is no longer recognisable to me, and I'm searching all the time.
I would be very grateful for any help!
Hi,
Since it seems you've found the setting, it's better if you Post the solution, that way you contribute for others too.
V has many settings,
Check the Help pages [F1] and Tips.
Pesala Ambassador
@SunnySch Settings Tabs, Tab Handling:Double-click to Rename Tab
Double-click to Close Tab
Ignore Double-click
Tab Features:Minimize Active Tab
Click current tab to switch to last active tab