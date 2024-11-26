Move notification windows elsewhere
Hi all,
first thanks for vivaldi browser it is awesome!
Next... Some time ago notification window position changed. At the beginning it was at the top right (or at least i think it was there), now it is at right bottom. Would it be possible to change it again to top-right (or let user choose where he wants it)?
thank you very much.
7.1.3510.4 (️ oficiální sestavení) snapshot (64bitové)
/usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=WebAssemblyMemory64 --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
@HonzaB Which Linux version?
Which Desktop Environment?
The position of desktop notifications is controlled by the desktop environment and also where the packager for the respective distribution chooses to place it. My experience shows that it defaults to the lower right corner of the display.
The desktop environments I've always used, have an option for the user to place it where they would like. In the Xfce desktop, it's in Settings/Notifications/Appearance.
@DoctorG gentoo linux, lxde with openbox, no notification daemon installed.
@edwardp Can not find it in lxde.
@HonzaB
I'm using LXQt in Arch Linux. LXQt has a "lxqt-notificationd" component that can define the location of the pop-up window and other related parameters.
My suggestion is to switch from LXDE to LXQt ASAP.For reasons see Arch Linux Wiki:
LXQt is a desktop environment built on Qt which partly uses Razor-qt and LXDE components. While development is mainly focused on LXQt, the GTK 2 version of LXDE will see continued development.
As a Gentoo user, I believe this switch will be easy for you.
This is not in lxde.
Interesting... Vivaldi has default notification,that is used when you have no notification daemon installed (that was my case) and the position is bottom-right. When you install notify daemon, then vivaldi uses it.