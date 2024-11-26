Minor update for Vivaldi iOS Browser 7.0
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update fixes a crash with sharing tabs.
shevchenko1987
When will you introduce a new icon look like in the desktop version?
2nd updated
@shevchenko1987: Looks the same to me on iOS and macOS (iOS might require a newer iOS version than what you have, with recent iOS version (iOS 17 or 18 I think) you can change the icon (VIvaldi has a few built in ones in the settings of Vivaldi), current Vivaldi on iOS requires iOS 16 or higher
@Chas4 I think @shevchenko1987 is referring to the new icon set on desktop, not the app icon.
Thank you for the update, tab sending works perfectly now!
shevchenko1987
@altcode: Exactly!
@AltCode Reads like they are talking about the mobile browser
@Chas4 Yes, they are talking about mobile. And the question was if mobile would get the same icon set as desktop…
The question had nothing to do with the app icon.