address bar content losts when leaving
Steps:
- Type something into address bar, do not search.
- Press Android Home Button, minimize Vivaldi.
- Go back to Vivaldi, check address bar. It will be empty.
It's very annoying because sometimes I need to search a long text (for example, a phone number, a strange name), but I cannot remember the whole text. I want to input twice but Vivaldi always empty my first input.
Hi,
Is there any browser working like you expect?
@Zalex108 Sure, I think only browsers based on Chromium cannot work like that.
As far as I tested, Firefox, Samsung Browser, Opera can save address bar input successfully.
@Zalex108 I know it is a Chromium-related problem, but we are not satisfied with Chrome, that's why we are using Vivaldi, isn't that?
Chrome team does not listen to users' feedback. Request something from Chromium is hopeless. Otherwise Vivaldi will not have any chance to born.
Vivaldi has improved many things of chromium.
Yes,
V goes as its own.
You may get luck and V implements it fast than Chromium.
BTW,
You will need to open a FR for that.
@Zalex108 Where to post FR? I thought here is the place to post FR.
@kukuro
Hi, we have a category for this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests
Cheers, mib