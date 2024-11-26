Tabs from other synced devices disappeared
-
Hi all
In the past, when I clicked on the "cloud" icon:
I saw tabs from other synced devices. Now, it just goes to the Options/Synchronization.
Does anybody know, how to see the tabs from other devices again? On Android it still works.
Thanks a lot.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@mener
Hi, the button in the status bar shows the sync status, the other button is in the address bar.
Anyway, it's a way better to user the windows panel for this, check this out.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks a lot. I didn't find it in the address bar, but I see it in windows bar.