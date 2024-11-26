Bitwarden Extension Failing to open
I have Vivaldi 7.0.3495.18 and noticed every time I install the extension for Bitwarden it refuses to open up, not sure if it is an issue with the latest release preventing it from opening the window or why it does not open at all.
mib2berlin Soprano
@gcisn
Hi, I don't have an account but I guess you meant this:
Extensions can mess up other extensions, "JustBlock Security" for example.
Disable other extensions, restart Vivaldi and check.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Yep that's the one! It looks like one of my extensions is interfering with Bitwarden, "uBlockOrigin". I'll keep it disabled until I need it.
Appreciate your help!