Tweaking Spam filter
I have been using Vivaldi for about three weeks. For some strange reason, email replies from an online community I participate in daily are winding up in Spam but this has only been occurring for the past three or four days. I go to the spam folder, right click on each one and choose "Not spam" from the menu hoping to train the browser not to put these in Spam any longer but it's still happening. Is there a way to remedy this? Is there a filter tool in Vivaldi that I can use to force emails coming from this source to always be put in my inbox?
Vivaldi does not have its own spam filtering logic so that it doesn't interfere with server side filtering. When something arrives in Spam, it means that the server filtered it there. When you hit spam / not spam in Vivaldi, then Vivaldi just tells the server you want the spam flag set / removed. Whether or not the server learns from those actions is not influenced by Vivaldi.
-> you may want to check spam filtering settings in the webmail interface of your server
@WildEnte , Thank you for your prompt reply. I seem to have found the tool I needed in the gmail user interface. There are three dots vertically aligned above the viewing pain that gives a menu for accessing the filtering tool. One of the filtering options is "never send it to spam". This seems to have fixed the problem. I just can't understand why all of a sudden these messages started showing up in spam. Must have been some recent changes made on the server side filtering.